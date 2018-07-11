07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T Insanity Pulse
08:35 Inspector Gadget
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Andi Mack
10:00 Tv.Film: You Me And Dupree
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm: Marmaduke
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Mac Gyver
16:00 Rick Stein’s Road To Mexico
17:05 Batman
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Grand Designs New Zealand
19:30 Jessie
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:35 Fiber Vibes (afl. 20)
20:50 Speechless
21:15 Doc.: 50 State 50 Stories What You Share In 2014
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Friends From College
22:45 Seal Team
23:30 Tv.Film: Women Of Mafia
01:50 Caribbean Newsline
02:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:55 Tyrant
03:45 Tv.Film: James Bond Die Another Day
06:00 Tekenfilm : Lego Batman The Movie DC Super Heroes Unite
07:10 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries (30 min)(dvd)(NLE-Derden)(los afdr.)
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 11 JULI 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws