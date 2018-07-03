Dinsdag 03 Juli 2018 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Niieuws

7:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:12 Fitness:Zumba Basic

9:12 Caribbean Newsline

9:45 ATV Sports

10:35 Tv.film:Before We Go

12:11 CNN Niieuws

12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Kinderfilm:Batman Unlimited:Monster Mayhem

14:16 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:15 Africa Megaflower

16:07 Spelling Bee 2017

16:55 The Adventures Of Tin Tin

17:38 Teen Titans

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Mick

19:10 Belicht

19:30 How It’s Made

20:01 Bizarre Foods Delicious Destinations

21:00 Panorama

21:53 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:01 Lethal Weapon

22:47 Caribbean Newsline

23:18 Quantico

00:02 ATV Nieuws

00:38 Banshee

01:36 Tv.film:The 33

03:45 Tv.film:Repentance

05:20 How The Earth Was Made

06:05 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)