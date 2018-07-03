7:00 CNN Niieuws
7:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:12 Fitness:Zumba Basic
9:12 Caribbean Newsline
9:45 ATV Sports
10:35 Tv.film:Before We Go
12:11 CNN Niieuws
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Kinderfilm:Batman Unlimited:Monster Mayhem
14:16 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:15 Africa Megaflower
16:07 Spelling Bee 2017
16:55 The Adventures Of Tin Tin
17:38 Teen Titans
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Mick
19:10 Belicht
19:30 How It’s Made
20:01 Bizarre Foods Delicious Destinations
21:00 Panorama
21:53 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:01 Lethal Weapon
22:47 Caribbean Newsline
23:18 Quantico
00:02 ATV Nieuws
00:38 Banshee
01:36 Tv.film:The 33
03:45 Tv.film:Repentance
05:20 How The Earth Was Made
06:05 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 03 Juli 2018 (KN.12.1)
