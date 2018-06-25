MAANDAG 25 JUNI 2018 – ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 25 juni 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Insanity Max Out Strength

08:45 Angelina Ballerina:The Magic of Dance

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:33 Sranan Tori:Wasserette Waka waka libi habi ing baka pisi

10:00 Tv.Film:Hot Pursuit

11:35 Inspector Gadget

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Doc.:Photographing Africa

16:10 Entm.:Lady Gaga at Radio 1 Big Weekend

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki En Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Librarians

20:00 This Is US

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Empire

23:00 Serie

23:45 Caribbean Newsline

00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:55 The Catch

01:35 Tv.Film:Beneath

03:05 Tv.Film:Dope

04:50 Coast Australia

05:40 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)