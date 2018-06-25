MAANDAG 25 JUNI 2018 – ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 25 juni 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Insanity Max Out Strength
08:45 Angelina Ballerina:The Magic of Dance
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:33 Sranan Tori:Wasserette Waka waka libi habi ing baka pisi
10:00 Tv.Film:Hot Pursuit
11:35 Inspector Gadget
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Doc.:Photographing Africa
16:10 Entm.:Lady Gaga at Radio 1 Big Weekend
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki En Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Librarians
20:00 This Is US
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Empire
23:00 Serie
23:45 Caribbean Newsline
00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:55 The Catch
01:35 Tv.Film:Beneath
03:05 Tv.Film:Dope
04:50 Coast Australia
05:40 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)