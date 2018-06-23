07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 Tangled The Series
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Masterchef The Professionals
10:35 Power Rangers Ninja Steel
11:00 Andi Mack
11:25 Survivor
12:10 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.Film: Son Of Rambo
14:15 Doc.: How Stuff Works :How Whiskey Made In America
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Hey Jackie
16:00 MacGyver
16:50 Batman
17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Fiber Vibes
18:55 Ontsluiting Binnenland
19:05 Sranan Tori:…………
19:35 The King Of Queens
20:05 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan:Jerry Themen
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Black-ish
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Designated Survivor
23:00 Tv.Film: Blockers
00:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:25 Heartbeat
02:10 Tv.Film: Ghostland
03:45 Tv.Film: Three Kings
05:40 A.D. The Bible Continues
06:25 Awkward
06:50 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 23 JUNI 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws