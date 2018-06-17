ATV KN.12.2 ZONDAG 17 JUNI 2018

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 Cartoons

14:00 Telesur/SVB:Inter Moengotapoe X Robinhood

16:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

16:30 FIBA Women’s Caribbean Cup: Cuba x Bahamas

18:30 Interview Renzo Tjon A Joe

19:10 The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds

20:00 Last Man Standing

20:25 Entm.:Red Hot Chili Peppers

21:00 FIBA Women’s Caribbean Cup: Suriname x Dominican Republic

23:00 Seven Seconds

00:05 How To Get Away With Murder

00:50 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)