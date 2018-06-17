07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Puppy Dog Pals
08:35 Elena Of Avalor
09:00 The Flintstones
09:35 In The Spot:Marcel Belfor
09:40 Kinderfilm:Monster High Escape From Skull Shores
10:30 In The Spot:August Emanuel
10:35 Hi-Tec Drift All Stars Series Rd 3 Winton Racewy
11:35 InThe Spot:Rivelino Uralime
11:45 Top Gear UK
12:50 In The Spot:Dino Tjon A Kiet
12:55 Offshore Superboats Rd 4,Lake Macquarie NSW
13:50 Maranatha Ministries
14:50 In The Spot:Marcel Belfor
14:55 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan:Jerry Themen
16:05 In The Spot:August Emanuel
16:15 On My Block
16:45 In The Spot:Rivelino Uralime
17:00 ATV’s Vaderdag Special
17:50 In The Spot:Dino Tjon A Kiet
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 In The Spot:Marcel Belfor
18:35 The Mayor
19:00 Doc.:New Lives In The Wild Texas
19:45 In The Spot:August Emanuel
20:00 I Shouldn’t Be Alive
20:50 In The Spot:Rivelino Uralime
20:55 In The Spot:Dino Tjon A Kiet
21:05 Tv.Film:Top Gun
22:55 Tv.Film: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
00:55 Rosewood
01:40 Tv.Film:Misconduct
03:30 Paul Merton In India
04:15 Hindsight
05:00 Van Helsing
05:45 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 17 JUNI 2018
