07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 Cartoons
16:30 The Secret Life of 4, 5 And 6 Year Olds
17:20 ODESUR 2018 Update
17:35 Last Man Standing
18:00 Sport:Voetbal:Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie Competitie:WBC X Robinhood
20:00 Tap A Bankstel:Naomi Fearber
21:00 Puerto Latino Internacional
21:30 Doc.:Special Boudicas Lost Tribe
22:20 Seven Seconds
23:20 How To Get Away With Murder
00:05 Tv.Film:King Of Travellers
01:25 Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 10 JUNI 2018
