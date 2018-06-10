ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 10 JUNI 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Puppy Dog Pals

08:35 Elena Of Avalor

09:00 Darkwing Duck

09:30 Offshore Super boats Rd3,Coffs Harbour

10:25 Monster Jam Freestyle Glendale

11:00 Top Gear UK

12:05 Fish Finder

12:40 FIM X-TRial World Championship

13:35 Mighty Car Mods

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Owru Poku Mand Fu Sranan:Robby Alberga

16:10 597 Charts

16:50 Doc.:Handmade In Japan Kimono

17:25 On My Block

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 The Mayor

19:00 Doc.:Deadly Instincts Natural Born Killers

20:00 I Shouldn’t Be Alive

21:00 Tv.film:The Magic Of Belle Isle

23:00 Tv.film:Big Eyes

00:50 Rosewood

01:35 Tv.film:Starred Up

03:25 Tv.film:Snakes On A Plane

05:15 Paul Merton In India

06:00 Van Helsing

06:45 Hindsight

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

