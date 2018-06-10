07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Puppy Dog Pals
08:35 Elena Of Avalor
09:00 Darkwing Duck
09:30 Offshore Super boats Rd3,Coffs Harbour
10:25 Monster Jam Freestyle Glendale
11:00 Top Gear UK
12:05 Fish Finder
12:40 FIM X-TRial World Championship
13:35 Mighty Car Mods
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Owru Poku Mand Fu Sranan:Robby Alberga
16:10 597 Charts
16:50 Doc.:Handmade In Japan Kimono
17:25 On My Block
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 The Mayor
19:00 Doc.:Deadly Instincts Natural Born Killers
20:00 I Shouldn’t Be Alive
21:00 Tv.film:The Magic Of Belle Isle
23:00 Tv.film:Big Eyes
00:50 Rosewood
01:35 Tv.film:Starred Up
03:25 Tv.film:Snakes On A Plane
05:15 Paul Merton In India
06:00 Van Helsing
06:45 Hindsight
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 10 JUNI 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws