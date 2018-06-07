07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strength
08:45 Angelina Ballerina:The Mouse Detective
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Elena Of Avalor
10:00 Tv.Film:Brother’s Keeper
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Fear Factor 2017
13:30 Tv.Film:San Andreas Quake
15:00 Super Hit Classics
16:00 The Looney Tunes Show
16:30 597 Charts
17:10 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ODESUR 2018 Update
19:00 ATV Sports
20:00 Whazzz Up???
21:00 Doc.:Underwater Universe:Killer Shockwaves
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Lucifer
23:00 Money Heist
23:55 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Ash vs Evil Dead
01:30 Tv.Film:Silver Linings Playbook
03:35 Tv.Film:The Bachelor Weekend
05:10 Untamed Australia
06:05 Baby Daddy
06:30 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 DONDERDAG 7 JUNI 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws