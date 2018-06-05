07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 Cartoons
16:00 Nieuws Flits i.v.m. 145 Jaar Hindoestaanse Immigratie
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:15 ODESUR 2018 Update
17:30 145:Het Verleden,Het Heden,De Toekomst (dl.03)
18:00 Lost In Space
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 145 Jaar Hindoestaanse Immigratie “live” Vanuit Het Onafhankelijksheidspein
21:00 Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie Highlights
21:15 The Shannara Chronicles
22:00 Master of None
22:30 Caribbean Newsline
23:00 Tv.Film:Hush
00:25 Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 5 JUNI 2018
