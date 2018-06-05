07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Insanity Workout Cardio Recorvery
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.Film:Ed and his Dead Mother
12:00 Nieuws Flits i.v.m. 145 Jaar Hindoestaanse Immigratie
12:25 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:50 Beursflits i.v.m. 145 Jaar Hindoestaanse Immigratie
13:10 Kinderfilm:Barbie In Pink Shoes
14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:15 Tv.Film:Hichki
17:25 Nieuws Flits i.v.m. 145 Jaar Hindoestaanse Immigratie
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ODESUR 2018 Update
19:00 The Mick
19:30 Progr.:Belicht
20:00 145:Het Verleden,Het Heden,De Toekomst (dl.04)
20:30 145:Het Verleden,Het Heden,De Toekomst (dl.05)
21:05 Panorama
22:05 Lethal Weapon
22:55 Caribbean Newsline
23:25 Shut Eye
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Superhuman
01:25 Tv.Film:Dying of the Light
03:00 Tv.Film:Hot Tube Time Machine
04:40 Secret Life Of Birds
05:10 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 5 JUNI 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws