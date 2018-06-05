ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 5 JUNI 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Insanity Workout Cardio Recorvery

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.Film:Ed and his Dead Mother

12:00 Nieuws Flits i.v.m. 145 Jaar Hindoestaanse Immigratie

12:25 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:50 Beursflits i.v.m. 145 Jaar Hindoestaanse Immigratie

13:10 Kinderfilm:Barbie In Pink Shoes

14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:15 Tv.Film:Hichki

17:25 Nieuws Flits i.v.m. 145 Jaar Hindoestaanse Immigratie

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ODESUR 2018 Update

19:00 The Mick

19:30 Progr.:Belicht

20:00 145:Het Verleden,Het Heden,De Toekomst (dl.04)

20:30 145:Het Verleden,Het Heden,De Toekomst (dl.05)

21:05 Panorama

22:05 Lethal Weapon

22:55 Caribbean Newsline

23:25 Shut Eye

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 Superhuman

01:25 Tv.Film:Dying of the Light

03:00 Tv.Film:Hot Tube Time Machine

04:40 Secret Life Of Birds

05:10 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)