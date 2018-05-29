7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strength
8:45 Angelina Ballerina
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 ATV Sports
10:26 Tv.film:A Wrinkle In Time
12:16 CNN Nieuws
12:38 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:58 Tv.film:Arthur And The Revenge Of Maltazard
14:33 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:35 Tv.film:Ernest Scared Stupid
17:10 Building Wild
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ODESUR 2018 Update
19:05 The Mick
19:30 Belicht
20:00 Bizarre Foods
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Lethal Weapon
22:51 Caribbean Newsline
23:22 Shut Eye
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:46 Superhuman
01:30 Tv.film:The Fate Of The Furious
03:47 Tv.film:Tango One
05:40 Secret Life Of Birds
06:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 29 Mei 2018 (KN.12.1)
