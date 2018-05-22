Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 22 mei 2018

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Insanity Fit Test

8:40 Atomic Puppet

9:03 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film:A Royal Night Out

12:03 CNN Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Kinderfilm:Homeward Bound 2:Lost In San Francisco

14:21 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:18 Tv.film:Everest

17:05 Seven Wonders Of Ancient Rome

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Mick

19:10 Belicht (afl.20)

19:30 How It’s Made

20:00 Bizarre Foods

21:00 Panorama

21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 Lethal Weapon

22:45 Caribbean Newsline

23:15 Shut Eye

00:06 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Superhuman

01:30 Tv.film:Tale Of Tales

03:45 Tv.film:Knock Knock

05:30 Secret Life Of Birds

06:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)