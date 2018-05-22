Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 22 mei 2018
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Insanity Fit Test
8:40 Atomic Puppet
9:03 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:A Royal Night Out
12:03 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Kinderfilm:Homeward Bound 2:Lost In San Francisco
14:21 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:18 Tv.film:Everest
17:05 Seven Wonders Of Ancient Rome
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Mick
19:10 Belicht (afl.20)
19:30 How It’s Made
20:00 Bizarre Foods
21:00 Panorama
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Lethal Weapon
22:45 Caribbean Newsline
23:15 Shut Eye
00:06 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Superhuman
01:30 Tv.film:Tale Of Tales
03:45 Tv.film:Knock Knock
05:30 Secret Life Of Birds
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)