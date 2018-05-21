ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 21 MEI 2018

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness:21 Dayfixs:Upper Fix

8:45 Teen Titans

9:00 CNN Nieuws

9:35 Kevin Can Wait

10:00 Tv.film:Battleship

12:15 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Entertainment:Cirque du Soleil:World’s Away

14:07 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 Kinderfilm:Batman And Harley Quinn

16:25 Acient MegaStructures:St.Pauls Cathedral

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les.54)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 EBS Infomercial:Ogane Safety

19:00 The Librarians

20:00 This Is US

21:00 ATV Sports

21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 Empire

22:46 Gotham

23:30 Caribbean Newsline

24:00 ATV Nieuws

00:36 The Catch

01:20 Tv.film:7 Below

02:55 Tv.film:Assassin’s Bullet

04:30 Tv.film:ATM

06:01 Bugs Bites And Parasites

06:45 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)