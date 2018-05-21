7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness:21 Dayfixs:Upper Fix
8:45 Teen Titans
9:00 CNN Nieuws
9:35 Kevin Can Wait
10:00 Tv.film:Battleship
12:15 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Entertainment:Cirque du Soleil:World’s Away
14:07 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Kinderfilm:Batman And Harley Quinn
16:25 Acient MegaStructures:St.Pauls Cathedral
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les.54)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 EBS Infomercial:Ogane Safety
19:00 The Librarians
20:00 This Is US
21:00 ATV Sports
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Empire
22:46 Gotham
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
24:00 ATV Nieuws
00:36 The Catch
01:20 Tv.film:7 Below
02:55 Tv.film:Assassin’s Bullet
04:30 Tv.film:ATM
06:01 Bugs Bites And Parasites
06:45 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 21 MEI 2018
