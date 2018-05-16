7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:36 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun-T Pure Cardio
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Atomic Puppet
10:02 Tv.film:Where Hope Grows
11:45 Angelina Ballerina
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:36 Kinderfilm:Early Man
14:02 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Stretch Armstrong:The Breakout
16:01 In Gesprek Met
16:55 Mash And The Bear
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 EBS Infomercial:DB Apoera Upgrade
19:00 Grand Designs
20:02 Fish Finder
20:35 The King Of Queens
21:05 Speechless
21:30 Girlboss
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Blindspot
23:00 Tv.film:Dude
00:40 Caribbean Newsline
01:11 ATV Nieuws
01:47 Marlon
02:10 Tv.film:Terminal
03:46 Tv.film:Run All Night
05:41 Kinderfilm:Justice League War
07:05 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 16 Mei 2018 (KN.12.1)
7:00 CNN Nieuws