Dinsdag 15 Mei 2018 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film:The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:Batman Ninja

14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:30 Red Hot Chilly Peppers

16:00 A Bite Of China

17:00 Elena Of Avalor

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:47 The Mick

19:15 Belicht

19:37 The King Of Queens

20:05 Bizarre Foods

21:00 Panorama

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Lethal Weapon

22:50 Caribbean Newsline

23:21 Shut Eye

00:10 ATV Nieuws

00:46 Superhuman

01:30 Tv.film:Higher Power

03:05 Tv.film:Ready Player One

05:26 Wildest India

06:20 Kinderfilm:Lego Dc Super Hero Girls

