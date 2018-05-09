07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun-T Insanity Pulse
08:35 Inspector Gadget
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Pink Panther
10:00 Tv Film: Forever My Girl
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv Film: RV
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Building Dream Homes (afl.13)
16:00 In Gesprek Met.:……….
17:00 Doc.: National Geographic Explorer: Legend of The Monkey God
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Suriname Consevation Foundation: SMNR Project
19:00 Grand Designs Series 17
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:35 EBS: Lineman Training Program 2018
20:55 Speechless
21:20 Girlboss
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Blindspot
22:55 Tv Film: 10 x 10
00:25 Caribbean Newsline
00:55 ATV Nieuws
01:35 Marlon
02:00 Tv Film: Kidnap
03:40 Tv Film: Heist
05:15 Doc.: Dutch New York
06:15 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
wijzigingen Voorbehouden
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 9 Mei 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws