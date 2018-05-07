07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
08:11 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Strength
08:45 Teen Titans
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Tv.film:Get On Up
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Tv.film:George Of The Jungle
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Insect Worlds
15:50 Kinderfilm:Lego DC Super Hero Girls
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 EBS:Lineman Training Program
19:15 The Librarians
20:10 This Is US
21:05 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Empire
22:56 Gotham
23:40 Caribbean Newsline
00:11 ATV Nieuws
00:50 Doubt
01:35 Tv.film:Skiptrace
03:22 Tv.film:The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
05:20 Bugs Bites And Parasites
06:05 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag 07 Mei 2018 (KN.12.1)
