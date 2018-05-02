ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 2 MEI 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Mickey and The Roadster

10:00 Tv.Film:Secret Millionaire

11:30 The Flintstones

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:Frankenweenie

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Building Dream Homes

15:55 In Gesprek Met:……….

16:40 Caribbean Next Top Model (afl.11)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Suriname Conservation Foundation: SMNR Project

19:05 Grand Designs Series 17

20:00 Fish Finder

20:35 Pets In The Wild :The Wolf in your living room

21:15 Speechless

21:40 Girlboss

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Blindspot

23:05 Tv.Film:Bad Asses

00:40 Caribbean Newsline

01:10 ATV Nieuws

01:45 Marlon

02:10 Tv.Film:Lay,The Favorite

03:45 Tv.Film:Mystic Blade

05:10 Doc.Planet Ocean

06:45 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)