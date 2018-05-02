ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 2 MEI 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Mickey and The Roadster
10:00 Tv.Film:Secret Millionaire
11:30 The Flintstones
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Frankenweenie
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Building Dream Homes
15:55 In Gesprek Met:……….
16:40 Caribbean Next Top Model (afl.11)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Suriname Conservation Foundation: SMNR Project
19:05 Grand Designs Series 17
20:00 Fish Finder
20:35 Pets In The Wild :The Wolf in your living room
21:15 Speechless
21:40 Girlboss
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 Blindspot
23:05 Tv.Film:Bad Asses
00:40 Caribbean Newsline
01:10 ATV Nieuws
01:45 Marlon
02:10 Tv.Film:Lay,The Favorite
03:45 Tv.Film:Mystic Blade
05:10 Doc.Planet Ocean
06:45 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
