Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

woensdag 25 april 2018

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Bribi Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Inspector Gadget

10:00 Tv.film:Labor Day

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:Bleach Fade To Black I Call Your Name

14:10 Super hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:06 Building The Most Luxurious Cruise Ship

16:00 In Gesprek Met

16:50 Caribbean Next Top Model

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Grand Designs Collection :Penthouse

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:35 Pets In The Wild :Tiger On The Tiles

21:10 Speechless

21:35 Girlboss

22:02 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Blindspot

23:05 Tv.film:The Captive

01:00 Caribbean Newsline

01:30 ATV Nieuws

02:06 Marlon

02:30 Tv.film:Homefront

04:11 Tv.film:Last Vegas

06:00 Could We Survive A Mega Tsunami

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)