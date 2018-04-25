Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

Woensdag 25 April 2018

7:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 Sport:SBA Heren Hoofdklasse:Yellow Birds x De Schakel (halve finale/game.03)

14:00 Sport:Coca-Cola Futsal Scholencompetitie 2018:Finale Jongens U-21

15:35 Kingdom And The Bears Of Alaska

16:40 Panorama

17:30 Suri Tunes

18:10 Fitness:Zumba Warm And Cool Down

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 Kevin Can Wait

20:05 In Gesprek Met

21:00 Timber Kings

21:50 Caribbean Newsline

22:20 Bull

23:10 Preacher

23:55 Tv.film:Kidnapping Mr.Heineken

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)