dinsdag 24 april 2018
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Power
8:45 Teen Titans
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:Soda Springs
12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:50 Kinderfilm:Zootopia
14:40 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:36 Angelina Ballerina:The Mouse Detective
16:00 A Bite Of China :The Taste Of Time
17:05 The Adventures Of Tin Tin
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The Mick
19:15 Belicht
19:35 How To Build Everything:Drone Revolution
20:15 Bizarre Foods :Peruvian Amazon
21:05 Panorama
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Lethal Weapon
22:57 Caribbean Newsline
23:30 Shut Eye
00:21 ATV Nieuws
01:00 Superhuman
01:45 Tv.film:Savages
03:51 Tv.film:The Best Offer
06:02 Wildest India :Himalayas Surviving The Summits
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
