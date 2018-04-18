7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness:21 Daysfix Upper Fix
8:45 Angelina Ballerina
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Avatar:The Legend Of Korra
10:00 Tv.film:Man On A Ledge
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm:The Lost Medallion:The Adventures Of Billy Stone
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Teen Titans
15:40 In Gesprek Met
16:31 Caribbean Next Top Model
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:51 Fiber Vibes
18:58 Grand Designs Collection
19:55 Fish Finder
20:26 Pets In The Wild
21:04 Speechless
21:30 Girlboss
22:06 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Blindspot
23:00 Tv.film:One For The Money
00:35 Caribbean Newsline
01:06 ATV Nieuws
01:42 Marlon
02:05 Tv.film:Night Of The Templar
03:45 Tv.film:Project X
05:15 The Bat Man Of Mexico
06:15 Elena And The Secret Of Avalor
07:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 18 April 2018 (KN.12.1)
