Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
Maandag 16 April 2018
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 Sport:Voetbal:Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie Competitie:Robinhood x Notch
14:10 Sport:Dames Basketbal Kampioenschappen:Finals
16:10 Batman Assault On Arkham
17:30 Suri Tunes
18:30 Fitness : Zumba Rush
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 Documentaire : Africa Cursed Lake Of Gold
20:30 Grandfathered
21:00 Star Trek Discovery
21:45 Caribbean Newsline
22:15 Chicago PD
23:00 Mindhunter
00:05 Einde Uitzending
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)