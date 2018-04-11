ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 11 April 2018

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Bribi Ministries

8:10 Fitness: Shaun T Cardio Challenge

8:35 Adventure Time

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Hey Jackie

10:00 Tv.film: Basmati Blues

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm: My Little Pony The Movie

14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:25 The Flintstones

16:00 In Gesprek Met

16:50 Caribbean Next Top Model

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Wat Te Doen Met Een Barki (afl. 1)

19:00 Grand Designs Collection 7:The Thatched Cottage

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:35 Pets In The Wild:Beasts Of The Field

21:00 Speechless

21:25 Girlboss

21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Blindspot

23:00 Tv.film: Trouble Is My Business

01:00 Caribbean Newsline

01:30 ATV Nieuws

02:05 Tv.film: Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle

04:05 Tv.film: Looney Tunes Rabbit Run

05:20 The Great Butterfly Adventure

06:50 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)