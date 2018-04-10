07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Insanity Puls
08:35 The Magic Schoolbus Ride Again
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.Film: Pele Birth Of A Legend
12:15 CNN Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Tekenfilm : A Stork’s Journey
14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:30 The Looney Tune Show
16:00 Doc.: A Bite Of China: The Story Of Staple (afl.02)
17:00 Chu Chu Tv.
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Wat Te Doen Met Een Barki
18:55 The Mick
19:20 Belicht (afl.08)
19:35 Doc.: How Do They Do It :Gyroplanes
20:00 Bizarre Foods
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Lethal Weapon
22:50 Caribbean Newsline
23:20 Shut Eye
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Tv.Film: Dirty Dead Con Men
2:10 Doc.: Wildest India
03:05 Tv.Film : Treasure Hounds
04:35 Doc.: North America
05:35 Tv.Film: Suicide Squad Hell To Play
07:01 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
DINSDAG 10 APRIL 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws