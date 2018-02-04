Zondag 04 Februari 2018 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 The Lion Guard

8:35 The Looney Tunes

9:00 Kinderfilm:Toy Story 3

10:40 The Grand Tour

11:50 Kinderfilm:Care Bears Bearied Treasure

13:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:00 10K Open Water Event

15:05 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan:Oesje Soekatma

16:17 Documentaire:Building The Worlds Luxurious Cruise Ship

17:05 Playing House

17:30 Fiber Vibes

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Kim’s Convenience

19:00 Gardeners World

19:36 Documentaire:Cardiff Living On The Streets

20:10 Alone

21:06 Tv.film:Wonder

23:05 Tv.film:Florence Foster Jenkins

01:00 Van Helsing

01:45 Tv.film:Echoes Of War

03:30 Ancient Megastructures Collection

04:20 Tv.film:Mc Farland

06:30 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)