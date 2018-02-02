7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Hip Hop ABS Intro,6 Minutes ABS,Last Minutes Dance
8:40 Yu Yu Hakusho:Stumbling Warrior
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Counterfeit Cat
10:00 Celebrity Masterchef
11:30 ATV Sports
12:20 Documentaire:Human Planet :Deserts
13:20 Super Hit Top 10
14:10 KC Undercover
14:35 Whazzz Up?
15:45 Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge
16:30 Documentaire:Coal House At War:The Griffiths Family Story
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sarnami TV
20:00 The Good Doctor
21:00 Scorpion
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5
22:10 Tap A Bankstel
23:15 Tv.film:Final Portrait
00:51 Caribbean Newsline
01:21 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
02:00 Inside The FBI New York
02:41 Tv.film:Infini
04:35 Documentaire:A Fish Out Of Water
05:25 Big Time Rush
06:11 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Programma Logos International
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 2 Februari 2018
7:00 CNN Nieuws