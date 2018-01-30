7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Test
8:45 Teen Titans
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:Goodbye World
12:06 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm:Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
14:31 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:30 Batman
16:00 Documentaire:Chinese New Year :The Biggest Celebration On Earth:Migration
17:05 Scooby Doo The Mystery Map
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Mick
19:10 Belicht
19:32 Doc.:Becoming Human
20:10 Bizarre Foods
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Doubel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Lethal Weapon
22:51 Caribbean Newsline
23:22 Wisdom Of The Crowd
00:06 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:45 Documentaire:Daughters Of Destiny
01:45 Tv.film:Blood Ties
03:55 The Deuce
04:55 Documentaire:Eddie Stobart Trucks And Trailers
05:40 The Adventures Of Tin Tin
06:21 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 30 Januari 2018
