07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 The Lion Guard
08:35 Gravity Falls
09:00 Kinderfilm: The Son Of Bigfoot
10:35 Monster Jam
11:20 The Grand Tour
12:25 Europe’s Strongest Man 2017
13:10 Red Bull Signature Series – X-Fighters Munich 2012
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan: Oesje Soekatma
16:15 Stihl Timbersport 2017 us Championship on ABC
17:05 Playing House
17:30 DNA Journaal (afl.1)
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Kim’s Convenience
19:00 Gardeners World 2016
20:00 Ed Stafford:Left For Dead
21:00 Tv.Film: The Mountain Between US
22:55 Tv.film: The Light Between Oceans
01:10 Entm.: Beyonce Live At Glas
02:40 Tv.Film: Cross
04:25 Ancient Megastructure Collection:Colasseum
05:15 Doc.: Costa Rica :Central America’s Green Treasure
06:00 Van Helsing
06:43 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 28 Januari 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws