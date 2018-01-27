07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 The Lion Guard
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Masterchef US
10:20 Mech-X4
11:05 Survivor
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.Film: UNLEASHED
14:15 Entertainment:George Harrison
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 1600 Penn
16:00 America’s Got Talent
16:45 Winx Club
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Kevin Can Wait
19:05 Sranan Tori : Jodium:Overloper
19:30 Liv And Maddie
20:00 Carline Entertainment: Oesje Soekatma
21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Superstore
21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Designated Survivor
22:50 Tv.Film: Acts Of Violence
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Daytime Divas
01:45 Tv.Film: Molly’s Game
04:05 The Coolest Places On Earth : Florida Keys
04:25 Tv.Film: Loose Cannons
06:00 Benched
06:22 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 27 JANUARI 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws