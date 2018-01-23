ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 23 Januari 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

08:45 Angelina Ballerina:Juf Lily gaat weg

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:26 Tv.Film:Arctic Blast

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Masha And The Bear

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:00 Lego Batman The Movie DC Super Hero Unite

16:15 Doc.:Blue Gold:World Water Wars

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Mick

19:10 Progr.:Belicht

19:30 Kevin Can Wait

20:00 Bizarre Foods

21:00 Panorama “Live”

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Lethal Weapon

22:55 Caribbean Newsline

23:30 Wisdom Of The Crowd

00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:55 Daughters Of Destiny

01:55 Tv.Film:Birdman

04:00 Eddie Stobart Trucks & Trailers

04:45 The Deuce

05:45 Entm.:Black Sabbath Paranoid

06:40 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries

