07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 The Lion Guard
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Masterchef U.S.
10:20 Mech-X4
11:05 Survivor
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film:Graffiti Bridge
14:10 Entertainment:BB King Live Glastonbury
15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:40 America’s Got Talent
17:15 Roy Ristie Praat Met Winston Kout Over ‘Reparatie AOW Gat’
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Documentaire:Underwater Universe:Killer Shockwaves
19:30 Fatsoenlijk Werken Voor Mensen Met Een Beperking
20:00 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan
21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Superstore
21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Designated Survivor
22:48 Tv.film:The Hitman’s Bodyguard
00:52 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
01:30 Daytime Divas
02:11 Tv.film:Brooklyn Bizarre
03:50 The Coolest Places On Earth:Florida Keys
04:10 Tv.film:Cut Bank
05:45 Benched
06:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 20 Januari 2018 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws