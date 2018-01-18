7:00 CNN nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Pure Cardio
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Mighty Magiswords
10:00 Tv.film:Big Stone Gab
11:45 Teen Titans Go
12:00 CNN nieuws
12:35 Tv.film:Flipper
14:06 Super Hit Classics
15:05 Documentaire:The Great Butterfly Adventure
16:40 Sranan Tori:Wasserette:Tranga Jesi Pot Mi So
17:00 Teen Titans Go :Money Grandma
17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Documentaire:Now
19:10 ATV Sports
20:00 Whazzz Up?
21:10 Panorama
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Midnight, Texas
22:55 Somewhere Between
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:01 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:40 Agent X
01:25 Tv.film:The Hateful Eight
04:15 A South American Journey With Jonathan Dimbleby
05:15 The Affair
06:12 Symhony :New Nations And New Worlds
07:12 CNN nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
DONDERDAG 18 JANUARI 2018 ATV(KN.12.1)
