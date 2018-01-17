7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insane ABS
8:44 Angelina Ballerina
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Mickey And The Roadster Racers
10:00 Tv.film:Double Platinum
11:40 Marlon
12:01 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Jungletown
13:20 Raven’s Home
13:45 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
14:35 Documentaire:Amelia Earhart:The Lost Evidence
16:05 In Gesprek Met
16:55 America’s Funniest Home Videos
17:40 Infomercial:Fatsoenlijk Werken Voor Mensen Met Een Beperking
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Fiber Vibes (afl.16)
19:00 Christmas Cookie Challenge
20:00 Fish Finder
20:31 Telenovela
21:00 Player Attack
21:30 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:45 The Guest Book
22:10 Blindspot
22:55 Tv.film:True Story
00:35 Caribbean Newsline
01:06 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
01:45 Tv.film:The Keeping Room
03:20 Tv.film:Knight And Day
05:06 Documentaire:Big Pacific
06:01 Naruto
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 17 Januari 2018
7:00 CNN Nieuws