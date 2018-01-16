Dinsdag 16 januari 2018(KN.12.1)

ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 16 januari 2018

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge

8:45 Darkwing Duck

9:08 Caribbean Newsline

9:40 ATV Sports

10:26 Tv.film:The Pink Panther 2

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:36 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:Animal Kingdom:Let’s Go Ape

14:32 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:35 Kinderfilm:Iron Man And Captain America Heroes United

16:46 Documentaire:Guide To Otters

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Mick

19:10 Belicht

19:31 Let’s Go Local

20:00 Bizarre Foods

21:00 Panorama

21:51 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 Lethal Weapon

22:45 Caribbean Newsline

23:16 Wisdom Of The Crowd

00:00 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

00:36 Daughters Of Destiny

01:40 Tv.film:3:10 To Yuma

03:45 The Deuce

04:45 Little Woman Of L.A. Terras:Little Family

05:30 Eddie Stobart Trucks & Trailers

06:15 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)